x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
207

Maine Things To Do | Camden Windjammer Festival, Ghostland, Eastport Salmon and Seafood Festival

There are a bunch of fun events happening in Maine for the week of Aug. 30 through Sept. 5.

More Videos

PORTLAND, Maine — Maine Things To Do: Aug. 30 - Sept. 5

FRIDAY, SEPT. 2 & MONDAY, SEPT. 5

County Bluegrass Festival

Where: Fort Fairfield

When: Times vary

FRIDAY, SEPT. 2 & SATURDAY, SEPT. 3

Camden Windjammer Festival 

Where: Camden Public Landing 

When: Times vary

SATURDAY, SEPT. 3 & SUNDAY, SEPT. 4

Great New England Seacoast Food Truck Festival

Where: Kittery

When: Saturday 11 a.m. - 6 p.m. & Sunday 11 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Mid-Coast Kennel Club of Maine All-Breed Dog Shows

Where: Rockland

When: Saturday Sept. 3 & Sunday Sept. 4 from 9 a.m. - 3 p.m. 

SATURDAY, SEPT. 3

Eastport Salmon and Seafood Festival 2022

Where: Downtown Eastport 

When: 10:45 a.m. - 3:00 p.m.

Sheepscot Valley Steam Train Rides

Where: Wiscasset, Waterville, and Farmington Railway Museum in Alna

When: Times vary

Ghostland Music Festival

Where: Thompson's Point

When: 4:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m.

Makers on Main

Where: Freeport

When: 10:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m.

SUNDAY, SEPT. 4

Friends of York Dog Park Yard Sale

Where: 101 Long Sands Rd., York

When: 8:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m.

MONDAY, SEPT. 5

Labor Day

Related Articles

More 207 stories

Click here to sign up for the daily NEWS CENTER Maine Break Time Newsletter. 

For the latest breaking news, weather, and traffic alerts, download the NEWS CENTER Maine mobile app. 

 

Paid Advertisement

Before You Leave, Check This Out