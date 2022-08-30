Maine Things To Do | Camden Windjammer Festival, Ghostland, Eastport Salmon and Seafood Festival

PORTLAND, Maine — Maine Things To Do: Aug. 30 - Sept. 5
FRIDAY, SEPT. 2 & MONDAY, SEPT. 5
Where: Fort Fairfield
When: Times vary
FRIDAY, SEPT. 2 & SATURDAY, SEPT. 3
Camden Windjammer Festival
Where: Camden Public Landing
When: Times vary
SATURDAY, SEPT. 3 & SUNDAY, SEPT. 4
Great New England Seacoast Food Truck Festival
Where: Kittery
When: Saturday 11 a.m. - 6 p.m. & Sunday 11 a.m. - 4 p.m.
Mid-Coast Kennel Club of Maine All-Breed Dog Shows
Where: Rockland
When: Saturday Sept. 3 & Sunday Sept. 4 from 9 a.m. - 3 p.m.
SATURDAY, SEPT. 3
Eastport Salmon and Seafood Festival 2022
Where: Downtown Eastport
When: 10:45 a.m. - 3:00 p.m.
Sheepscot Valley Steam Train Rides
Where: Wiscasset, Waterville, and Farmington Railway Museum in Alna
When: Times vary
Ghostland Music Festival
Where: Thompson's Point
When: 4:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m.
Makers on Main
Where: Freeport
When: 10:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m.
SUNDAY, SEPT. 4
Friends of York Dog Park Yard Sale
Where: 101 Long Sands Rd., York
When: 8:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m.
MONDAY, SEPT. 5
Labor Day
