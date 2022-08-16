Maine State Music Theatre wraps up its season with a high-energy production of “Kinky Boots”

“It is that jolt of espresso," actor Stephon Duret said.

PORTLAND, Maine — For the first time in two and a half years, Stephon Duret is back doing what he loves—live theatre. He plays Lola, one of the two lead roles in Maine State Music Theatre’s production of “Kinky Boots.”

“It is everything you could ask for,” Duret said. “It is that jolt of espresso.”

The life of a stage actor is filled with peaks and valleys. When the right part in the right production comes along, is acting a joy? Sure. During long stretches when the phone doesn’t ring, work dries up, and there’s no indication when the next job might come along, is it excruciatingly stressful? Absolutely.

Matt Farcher, who plays the other lead role, is clearly delighted with the experience he’s having while performing “Kinky Boots.”

“As far as I’m concerned, it always feels like camp,” he said with a big smile. “I’m just here to have fun, meet people, and it is almost always a joyous time.”

The good times at Maine State Music Theatre will soon be coming to an end. “Kinky Boots” is the last show of the season. It runs through August 27.