At Maine State Music Theatre, the last production of the summer is a comedy with flair

BRUNSWICK, Maine — At Maine State Music Theatre, just like so many other theatres across the country, ticket sales have yet to return to where they were post-pandemic. Sales have certainly picked up from where they were the past few summers, but they’re still below numbers from 2019, the last year before COVID-19 arrived. One theory for the downturn is that theatre-goers found other entertainment while the stages were dark.

"Now it’s our job to win them back," MSMT Artistic Director Curt Dale Clark said. "It is happening. It’s just happening a little slower than maybe I want it to happen because I loved that feeling that we used to have here at Maine State Music Theatre, where every seat was full for every single performance. And I won’t rest until we get back to that."

The last show of the season at MSMT, the musical comedy "Something Rotten!" opens Wednesday evening. Unlike the summer's earlier productions, “Titanic," "Buddy: The Buddy Holly Story," and "9 to 5 The Musical," this is not one that everybody in the audience will be familiar with before the curtain even rises.

"It’s a silly show," Clark said happily. "It’s a really silly show."

Clark’s goal is to bring people back, and he thinks "Something Rotten!" is a winner; a piece of entertainment that will leave audiences delighted.

"People want to laugh. People want to have fun," Clark said. "This is one of the funniest shows I’ve ever seen in my life."

