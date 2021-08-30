The story of Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons is a Tony-Award winning, international sensation.

WESTBROOK, Maine — Back in the 60's their music was everywhere. Frankie Valley and the Four Seasons had a distinctive sound, and big hits like "Big Girls Don't Cry' and "Walk Like a Man".

'Jersey Boys' is the Tony Award-winning production that tells their story.

Maine State Music Theater presents "Jersey Boys" at the Westbrook Performing Arts Center. The show opens this Wednesday, September 1st and runs through Sunday, September 19th.