PORTLAND, Maine — Native Mainer Emilia Dahlin is set to release a live recorded CD "Green Things to Grow." The Emilia Dahlin Sextet Album release shows will be held Saturday January 18th at Space Gallery in Portland.

There will be a family-friendly matinee at 3:30 in the afternoon, followed by a full evening show at 7:30.

This is the fifth album and the first live album from Dahlin.

RELATED: Bath woman transforming the after-school scene as she works to let teens know they matter

RELATED: Kristen Lawson Perry whips up French macarons in the 207 kitchen