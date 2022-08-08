The one-day event is back this weekend after a two-year hiatus. It will feature live music, vendors, and, of course, the famous red snappahs!

DEXTER, Maine — After a two-year hiatus, the Maine Red Hot Dog Festival is back Saturday in Dexter.

The festival was started five years ago as a way to bring more revenue to the town, and it has quickly grown into a highly anticipated event. Organizers expect to see upwards of 7,000 people come to Dexter to celebrate one of Maine's most infamous staples: the red snappah.

"We've got a really good committee that puts their heart and soul into this," Diane Porola, one of the festival organizers, said. "We meet often; everybody has great ideas, and everybody just sort of takes the ball and runs with it, and it shows. It's a great festival."

If you're not into the red hot dogs, other food and beverage vendors will be in attendance. There will also be live music and entertainment all day, as well as a chance to meet the Maine Cabin Masters, who are scheduled to attend the festival from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

All of the red hot dogs will be supplied by W.A. Bean and Son. There is a huge tent designated solely for people to enjoy red snappers. Porola said that they would just run to the store and grab more if they run out.

If you're looking to be entertained, Porola said a crowd favorite is the hot dog eating contest.

"Folks have to eat as many hot dogs as they can in five minutes. So, it's timed. The record, I believe, is seven. And the winner gets a nice coveted hot dog trophy and a $50 prize, so we make it fun. And, keep in mind ... there are no losers ... only weiners," Porola said jokingly.

For more information, check out the Maine Red Hot Dog Festival's website.