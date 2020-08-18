Maine Outdoor Adventure Club weathering the pandemic with fresh air

Like so many other organizations, the Maine Outdoor Adventure Club (MOAC) has been learning to adjust during the pandemic.

MAINE, Maine — Like so many other organizations, the Maine Outdoor Adventure Club (MOAC) has been weathering the coronavirus pandemic and learning to adjust. The club has been around in Maine for three decades and is made up of all volunteer members who lead trips and activities of different skill levels across the state of Maine and around the country.

Club President Dan Kidd was elected president in March and then, "all hell broke loose," he says.

Like so many people, Kidd and other members have learned to zoom and are doing less than they used to as they have tried to adhere to state guidelines of gathering in limited numbers.

MOAC has around 600 members but Kidd says only about 100 are active. Membership is inexpensive, $20 annually for one person or $30 for a family.

Outdoor activities range from peaceful and relaxing to challenging and full of excitement. From the extremes of winter camping, ice/rock climbing, strenuous hiking, mountain biking, whitewater kayaking, to the gentle sail, walk or snowshoe.

Kidd says as a club they have noticed a lot more Mainers are out enjoying the state and that is a silver lining to the pandemic. He says that is a good thing as long as they respect the environment. However, he says the club has been struggling to retain and grow membership.

For more information visit MOAC's website.