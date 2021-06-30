Maine novelist Paul Doiron is a good guy who likes to write about bad guys

“One of the things is that villainous people don’t think they’re villainous”

PORTLAND, Maine — In his new novel “Dead by Dawn,” the twelfth in his series featuring Maine Game Warden Mike Bowditch, Paul Doiron created a character who goes way beyond just being a bad dude. He is, Doiron says with a twinkle in his eye, “formidably evil.”

Is it fun to write about such twisted people? “It always is,” Doiron quickly acknowledges before pausing for a moment and adding to that thought. “But one of the things about writing about a villain is that villainous people don’t think that they’re villainous. Everybody thinks that they’re the hero of their own story.”

It’s a good point, one that provides insight into how a skilled writer avoids the trap of creating cardboard stereotypes rather than compelling, real-life characters. “You have to find a way where [bad guys] feel justified in whatever they’re doing—they’re not just being malevolent for the sake of being malevolent,” Doiron says. “And that’s always a fun kind of thing. It’s sort of saying, well, from their point of view they’re just doing what they had to do.”