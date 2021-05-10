x
Maine mussels with a Mediterranean twist

The Gentlemen Farmer in Maine shares their recipe for cooking fresh Maine mussels.

PORTLAND, Maine — You can find more recipes from the Gentlemen Farmer in Maine by visiting their Instagram page.

MUSSELS WITH WHITE WINE AND CHORIZO 

Ingredients: 

  • 2 pounds fresh Mussels 
  • 2 tablespoons Olive Oil 
  • 1 cup Chorizo, cut into 1/4 to 1/2-inch pieces 
  • 1 cup Red Bell Pepper, cut into 1/2-inch pieces 
  • 1 cup Shallots (or onions) cut into 1/4-inch pieces 
  • 3 cloves Garlic, peeled, crushed and coarsely chopped 
  • 1 cup Tomatoes, cut into 3/4-inch pieces 
  • 1/2 teaspoon Salt 
  • 1 cup of White Wine 
  • 1/3 cup chopped Fresh Parsley 

Directions:

  • Gently sauté the Chorizo, Red Pepper, Shallots, Garlic, Tomatoes, and Salt in the olive oil, until the shallots just begin to become tender and translucent. (Approximately 5 minutes).
  • Add the White Wine and the Mussels and cover. Turn up the heat and bring to a boil, and then turn back down to a simmer and cook until the mussels have opened (typically about 8 to 10 minutes). Discard any mussels that do not open. 
  • Remove from the heat and add the fresh Parsley, and then stir for a moment to make sure the Mussels have been fully coated with the sauce.
  • Serve in bowls with plenty of sauce and hunks of crusty bread 

