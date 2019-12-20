PORTLAND, Maine — Maine based musician Brian Graham knew he wanted to ask his girlfriend to marry him, and came up with a fun way to do it. Graham says she made it clear very early in their relationship he'd be the number two guy in her life, behind John Cusack.

Graham wrote his latest song "I Wanna Be Your John Cusack" and the couple acted out her favorite movie scenes for the music video. At the end of the video he used a famous scene from "Say Anything" to ask her to marry him.

Brian Graham will be performing his new song along with Zach Jones Saturday, December 21st at Portland House of Music & Events.

For tickets & info click here.

RELATED: He calls Los Angeles home

RELATED: Concerts & Events Taking You Into 2020