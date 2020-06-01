PORTLAND, Maine — Maine musician Rob Sylvain is embarking on a project that digs into Maine's history and his family roots. He is taking his Mémère's notebook of old Acadian ballads, and is finding their original melodies. He's using archives in Northern Maine as well as Eastern Canada to find the original versions. His goal is to present the old ballads to a new generation with Acadian roots.

You can find out more about about Sylvain's project by visiting his website.

