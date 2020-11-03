PORTLAND, Maine — Maine musician Sara Hallie Richardson is back home, and helping those around her. Richardson spent some time in Los Angeles and is back in Maine, working at the Jewish Community Alliance.

She's now getting ready for a show to benefit the JCA and their programs. One of those programs is a diaper bank. The diaper bank helps provide diapers to those who can not afford them. The JCA also has a food pantry, preschool and fitness classes.

The upcoming show will be Saturday, March 14th at 7:00 pm.

