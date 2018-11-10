Nice Life started a year ago. In that time they have produced and recorded one EP and will be releasing their next October 12 at Portland House of Music. They make short, intricate songs, in s similar tradition of an early 80's band from Athens, Georgia. But I don't want to send any murmur of comparison, Nice Life has begun their own beginning, spending time at the Stop'n'Mart and writing intellectual melodies about what might could be described as a Bob Ross painting in music form.

To hear more from Nice Life head over to their bandcamp site

nicelife.bandcamp.com

© NEWS CENTER Maine