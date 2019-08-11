CAPE ELIZABETH, Maine — Mid-Century Moderns are all the rage right now. Those are homes built roughly from the 1930s to the 1970s. Trends in architecture, as in clothing, tend to cycle through. But right now, the 60s and 70s are back big time.

HGTV is in on it. It bought the house in California that was used as the outside shot of the Brady Bunch house. While the inside was shot in studios and looks nothing like the actual interior, HGTV, renovation experts, and the cast of the TV show are banding together to re-do the inside of the house to make it an exact replica of the TV version.

Many of us harken back to that era of airy space, sleek lines and avocado green appliances ... ok, maybe not the avocado green appliances. But there is a renewed appreciation for open concepts, geometric lines, and blending the outdoors with the indoors through walls of windows and skylights.

Finding a Mid-Century Modern in Maine, at least one that as not already had the 50's, 60's and 70's scrubbed clean, is a tall order. But professional renovator Laurel Labauve and owner of SoPo Cottage happened upon one in Cape Elizabeth that stopped her and her husband Richard in their tracks.

Laurel Labauve and owner of SoPo Cottage happened upon one in Cape Elizabeth that stopped her and her husband Richard in their tracks.

NCM

Perched on a hill, not far from the ocean, and using the rock as the foundation, this home is unique in Maine. It was built by an architect and his family and is a perfect example of mid-century design. Laurel and Richard decided to buy it, not to renovate for someone else, but for themselves.

What ensued was a year-long renovation project, full of unexpected problems, and pleasant surprises. Through it all, Laurel and Richard remained determined to honor the era and of the history of the house itself. Join us as we take you along for the ride, in our special series Renovation Rewind.

Renovation Rewind Part 1

In our first installment of Renovation Rewind, we'll take a walk back in time as we explore the house virtually untouched since it was finished in 1972. We'll explore the architectural features that made this era so special.

RELATED: From tugboat to steamboat; from North to South

RELATED: Where does Janet Mills go to unwind? You’ve probably never heard of it