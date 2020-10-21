Maine Maple Haddock wins big at Maine Maple Producer's Weekend.

Kathrine Vaillancourt of Georgetown, won top entrée at the annual event.

GEORGETOWN, Maine — Most years, under normal circumstances, Maine Maple Sunday takes place on the fourth Sunday in March. Due to the pandemic changes had to be made this year and Maine Maple Producers Weekend took place in October.

Awards were handed out in the beverage, entrée, and dessert categories. Recipes had to include maple products.

The overall winner this year was the Maine Maple Haddock recipe, made by Katherine Vaillancourt of Georgetown.

Here is her recipe:

Ingredients:

2 lbs fresh haddock filets

½ stick margarine

2 short sleeves of Ritz crackers (or 1 large sleeve)

½ cup Maine Maple Butter

½ cup milk

Salt and pepper

Instructions:

Butter four individual baking dishes.

Divide haddock into serving size and lay in buttered dishes.

Crush crackers and distribute evenly over fish.

Dot with remaining margarine.

Drizzle Maine Maple Butter over margarine.

Add milk to each dish to the level of filets.

Sprinkle with salt and pepper.

Bake at 425° for 20-25 minutes until tops are golden.