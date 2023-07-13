How Maine libraries are adapting to a digital age

Our local libraries have always provided more services than books alone and now those services are expanding even more.

PORTLAND, Maine — Our public libraries have always offered more than just books, but in this digital age, what are the services they provide that aren't physical loans?

We sat down with Rich Brooks from Flyte New Media to learn more.

Q. First off, why focus on libraries for this segment?

Rich: Libraries are one of our most incredible institutions. You can understand why the gov't puts tax dollars toward police, fire, and education. But the idea that we also have these spaces in almost every town in America where anyone can educate, inform, or entertain themselves regardless of their financial status at no direct cost to themselves in just next level, IMO.

For those of us who grew up where books and the occasional record was all we ever borrowed from the library, I thought we should look at all the services they're offering today.

Q. And what did you find?

Rich: You can download ebooks and audiobooks directly through the CloudLibrary app that's available for iOS, Android, Kindle Fire, and other mobile devices that accept apps.

Once you've downloaded it and connected it to your library card, which took me all of a minute, then you're free to scroll through the libraries collection of ebooks and audiobooks.

While they don't have every book or audiobook you'll find in the actual library, they do have a lot of new releases and popular books. When I went in, they were also highlighting books from Maine authors, the Scarborough schools summer reading list, and my personal favorite: banned and challenged books.

Another app, called Libby, also allows you to borrow ebooks, but not only can you read them on your mobile device, you can read them on all Kindle devices including the Paperwhite, which a lot of true readers prefer.

