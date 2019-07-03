The Maine Jewish Film Festival is now in its 22nd year. That's a lot of movies. And the festival continues to get bigger and bigger. This year there are over 30 films being screened from March 9th thru 17. They are including special events, live music, and many different genres of films. From documentaries about the founders of jazz label Blue Note, to musicals & silent films to full-length feature films, the list goes on & on.

To see the list of films and learn more about what they are offering, Maine Jewish Film Festival has a robust website with all the information you need. The CALENDAR shows a list of movies all over the state, and the TRAILER is made to bring you in.

Maine Jewish Film Festival 2019