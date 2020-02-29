WESTBROOK, Maine —

It’s been said that music is the universal language. In fact, it’s been said so many times that it’s long been a cliché. But the reason that sentiment keeps getting repeated is that there’s an undeniable truth to it...one that the students at Westbrook High School know all too well.

Thirty-two student voices harmonize together and even a trained ear would not be able to detect that two of the voices have recently learned English and are still mastering the language.

The Westbrook High School Chamber Singers practice every other school day. Made up of accelerated singers who had to audition for the choir, they learn twice as much music as the schools' other chorus and sing songs that are harder to master.

They are led by their passionate director Suzanne Proulx. For students like Schuni Matalenu from Benin, Africa - being in the chorus is about so much more than singing.

"Everyone is really supportive so you don’t really feel uncomfortable if you don’t really know how to say a word," Matalenu explains. She immigrated to Maine two years ago with her family. When she arrived she didn't speak any English.

"You get to sing with people who like singing too so you have a common interest," Matalenu says.

"It’s universal, right, it’s a great leveler," Mrs. Proulx explains of music.

Learning a language through music seems all too natural to her.

"I have seen immigrants come to this country and really pick up language so much more rapidly because they’re singing," Proulx says.

The choir is currently working on Americana songs that they will perform when they travel to Chicago during April vacation. Proulx says, "travel is one of the most valuable educational tools that you can give to a student."

The Chamber Singers are fundraising for their trip to Chicago on Saturday night at the Westbrook Middle School. The Opus One Big Band will be performing Saturday, February 29 at the Westbrook Middle School. There will be swing dance lessons and a silent auction.

