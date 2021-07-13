x
Maine illustrator releases first book she's authored, inspired by a conversation with her toddler

'Turtle in a Tree' was inspired by a conversation Neesha Hudson had with her son when he was just two.

BRUNSWICK, Maine — "Turtle in a Tree" is the first book Neesha Hudson has both illustrated and authored. The Maine mother of two young children has been freelance illustrating for more than a decade.

"Illustrating and writing a picture book has always been kind of the ultimate dream," said Hudson. 

The book, which features two dogs with different perspectives, was inspired by a conversation Hudson had with her son when he was just two and he was convinced he saw a turtle in a tree. While Hudson's first book aims to entertain young audiences she also wants young readers to think: Is it possible to have different perspectives and both be right?

Hudson says educators reading "Turtle in a Tree" to their students can foster a healthy discussion about different points of view and what to do with them. 

