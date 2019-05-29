Are you a lake person or an ocean person? In Maine, there’s no need to choose. With hundreds of lakes and more than three thousand miles of coastline, we’ve got plenty to go around no matter what your taste.

If you like your water fresh rather than salty, how can you find the place that suits you best? In its June issue “Down East” magazine takes a look at the enduring magic of summertime on a Maine lake and provides a handy guide for where to find the lake that’s right for you. Check out our interview with Editor in Chief Brian Kevin and then start thinking about where you want to go when the sun is shining and the days are long and lazy.