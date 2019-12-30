PORTLAND, Maine — Maine guitarist Sean Mencher is up for a major music award.

Mencher is nominated for an Ameripolitan Music Award. According to the Ameripolitan Music Awards website, the awards were created to acknowledge artists whose work does not conform to the tastes of today's "country."

Mencher says he plans to attend this year's awards on February 24th in Memphis, Tennessee. You can vote for Mencher until midnight on Tuesday, December 31st by clicking here.

