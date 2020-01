PORTLAND, Maine — The Redbird Duo is a folk duo starring Red & Lorraine Gallagher. The pair will perform on Sunday, January 12th at the Standish Congregational Church. The event will benefit the Standish Food Pantry, Buxton Center Elementary School and Richville Library.

The event runs from 2-4 PM and will include a silent auction & door prizes.

A snow date for the event has been set for January 19th.

