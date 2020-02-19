PORTLAND, Maine — Dave and Anna Patterson are continuing to write new music and perform while their family grows. They now have two children and say that can create a hectic home.

However, they are finding the positives, telling 207 if they can rehearse with kids running around and throwing things, performing is easy.

Dave does most of the writing, in what he calls his "writing shed" Anna helps cut down the writing, shortening songs and making them tighter.

The High Spirits stopped by 207 to perform a pair of original songs titled "Set Yourself on Fire" and "Waiting on Aces." They will be live at Hollywood Slots on February 28th and March 14th. They also perform regularly at Snow Squall in South Portland.

RELATED: A new Maine novelist sends his first book into the world

RELATED: He’s reported from six continents. He still misses the pizza from where he grew up in Maine.