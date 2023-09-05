Check out these concerts happening across the state

Aimsel Ponti previews upcoming concerts around the state.

PORTLAND, Maine — Aimsel Ponti is the music writer at the Portland Press Herald. She joined us to share some upcoming concerts to close out April and kick of May across the state.

The War and Treaty

WHEN & WHERE:

Saturday, April 29, Stone Mountain Arts Center in Brownfield

Sunday, April 20, The Strand Theatre in Rockland

TICKETS:

$41 for Stone Mountain

$26 in advance, $29 day of show at The Strand

INFO: The War and Treaty is a married couple of Michael Trotter Jr. and Tanya Trotter, and their album “Lover’s Game” was released last month. Both are powerhouse vocalists, and their sound draws from influences in soul, blues, rock, and country. “Lover’s Game” was produced by Dave Cobb, who has worked with Chris Stapleton, Jason Isbell, and Brandi Carlile, among many others. The War and Treaty put on a tremendous live show, and you’ve got two chances to see it this weekend.

Caribbean Night with Pan Fried Steel

WHEN & WHERE: Saturday, April 29, Boothbay Opera House

TICKETS: $10 in advance, $15 day of show

INFO: Annual party at the Boothbay Opera House. Dozens of steel drums. Tiki hut with rum punch. Summer apparel encouraged.

Natalie Merchant

WHEN & WHERE: Tuesday, May 9, Merrill Auditorium

TICKETS: $39.50 to $99.50

INFO: Natalie just released the absolutely tremendous album “Keep Your Courage” a few weeks ago, and it’s a masterpiece.

Genevieve Stokes

WHEN & WHERE: Sunday, May 14, Portland House of Music

TICKETS: $15 in advance, $20 day of show

INFO: Maine’s very own Genevieve Stokes has just put out her second release on the storied label Atlantic Rabbits. It’s an extraordinary EP called “Catching Rabbits."