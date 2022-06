The Maine Blues Festival will take place this weekend in Lisbon Falls.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

PORTLAND, Maine — This weekend the Maine Blues Festival will return after a hiatus during the pandemic.

This year, the event will be in Lisbon Falls on Saturday. There will be 25 performances across five stages in the town. The event begins at 12 p.m. and will go until 10 p.m.

Kevin Kimball runs the event and is also the lead singer for Blue Steel Express. They joined 207 to perform a couple of their songs and talk about this year’s event.

Blue Steel Express "Rock Me"