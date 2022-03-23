The band formed in the late '80s but dismantled three decades ago. Now, they're back.

PORTLAND, Maine — Picture this. It was the late '80s. Music and mullets were life and garage bands were all the rage.

Enter Rob Babson and Dean Clegg, who at the time were students at Bonny Eagle High School in Standish. The two went from friends to bandmates, with Babson on guitar and vocals and Clegg on drums. They eventually settled on the name Unfinished Business in 1988.

Babson said the idea for the name came from a classmate after learning the band didn’t have all the members it needed.

“We played too long without a bass player,” Clegg said.

“It's pretty hard,” Babson said. “With just a guitar and drums, it's pretty challenging.”

“I can't play anything without bass,” Clegg said.

“The White Stripes can, though,” Babson joked.

Luckily, they knew a guy. Troy Bennett.

Bennett still remembers Babson approaching him during a drama rehearsal. At the time Bennett said he had just started to learn how to play guitar and the banjo.

“You pointed at me and said, ‘You can be the bass player in my band.' And I said, ‘I don't know how to play the bass.’ And he said, 'I'll show you,'” Bennett said. “I said, ‘I don’t have a bass,' and he said, 'I'll drive you to the music store and you get one.'”

“Mm-Hmm,” Babson said. “Found a good one for $125.”

“It was a Kingston,” Bennett said. “We bought it on a Wednesday in the summertime, and we played our first gig on Saturday.”

This would become the start of a short-lived but semi-successful career for Unfinished Business. The trio performed at school dances, community events and even house parties. They played songs like "Blue Suede Shoes," "Johnny Be Good" and other Chuck Berry hits. Practices were held in Bennett’s garage.

“My mother had a hair salon next to the garage, so we would practice in the garage, and you could hear pretty much everything in the hair salon,” Bennett said. “But they were very patient with us playing the same five songs over and over again.”

“It was the first time I'd ever played with somebody, and it was fantastic,” Clegg said. “We just kept playing, and we just kept getting our parents to drive us somewhere to play.”

By the summer of 1989, the band was preparing to take on their biggest challenge yet as performers, the battle of the bands at the Roost in Buxton. The band made it to the final round and found themselves competing against a heavy metal group from Westbrook known as Trooper. The guys remember them showing up in their own school bus.

“They were a big deal,” Bennett said. “They had big speakers, and they had a guy up on the balcony with a follow spot on them.”

“Did you guys think to yourself, ‘Oh boy’?” Samantha York asked.

“No,” Bennett said, laughing. “We thought they sucked.”

“I thought we were going to win based on how the crowd was reacting,” Clegg said.

Trooper took home first place. Unfinished Business finished second.

The band would play together for a few more months before officially calling it quits at the end of the year. More than 30 years would go by before the bandmates decided it was time to dust off the amps and start jamming again. The guys still have that same love for music, but they’ve adopted a new name: Unfinished Blues Band.

“It's hard when you're younger and you're starting in a band and you're chasing your dream and everything and the politics and the disagreements and, you know, when you're younger, you might not have the life experience,” Clegg said. “This has been a real joy because we've all kind of been through all that, and we're just playing for fun, and we're playing to make each other happy. And that's the best part. That's why it's awesome.”

These days the guys are writing their own music and even professionally recording their new songs. They consider themselves to be part of the Americana music genre. Later this week, the band will take the stage at the Roost in Buxton again to share their new songs and celebrate the band being back together.

They would love to find the band members from Trooper to invite them to the show.

Tickets for the show are still available. To learn more, click here.