Maine band The Ghost of Paul Revere to kick off winter festival in Portland

Aimsel Ponti previews upcoming concerts, including The Ghost of Paul Revere, which is performing at Carnaval ME in Portland.

PORTLAND, Maine — Aimsel Ponti is a music writer for the Portland Press Herald. She joined us to share some upcoming concerts you can catch across the state.

The Ghost of Paul Revere

WHEN & WHERE: 7 p.m. on Friday, Feb 18 on Portland’s Eastern Promenade

INFO: Ghost will be appearing as part of Carnaval ME, which kicks off on Thursday night and runs through Feb. 26.

Carnaval ME features live music, the Bites & Brew igloo, live ice sculptures, the Sunday River Rail Jam, family activities, games, and food trucks. Other musical acts include Jason Spooner Band, Hello Newman, Viva & The Reinforcements, Motor Booty Affair, Cold Chocolate, and Scotty McCreery.

Clem Snide

WHEN & WHERE: 8 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 23 at One Longfellow Square

INFO: Alt-country act Clem Snide released a cover of Journey’s "Don’t Stop Believin'" last year with a much slower tempo and a simple acoustic arrangement. Then there’s the 2020 album "Forever Just Beyond," which opens with the poignant track "Roger Ebert" and ends with the lovely "Some Ghost." Snide's "BTW" album was produced by Scott Avett of The Avett Brothers. Clem Snide is the moniker for singer-songwriter Eef Barzelay, borrowed from William S. Burroughs' character. Clem Snide’s discography dates back to the late ’90s, so there will be plenty of tunes to choose from.

Bruce Cockburn

WHEN & WHERE: 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, March 1 at the Waterville Opera House

INFO: Singer-songwriter Bruce Cockburn is celebrating his 50th anniversary as a recording artist and he’ll be playing songs from every decade of his career. Hopefully, that includes tunes like "Pacing the Cage," "Wondering Where the Lions Are," and "If I Had a Rocket Launcher." The Canadian singer-songwriter’s discography dates back to 1970, and his most recent one is 2019’s "Crowing Ignites." All told he‘s released upwards of 26 albums.

Allison Russell

WHEN & WHERE: 8 p.m. on Wednesday, March 9 at the State Theatre in Portland

INFO: Canadian artist Allison Russell’s star is rising fast. She’s been nominated for three Grammy Awards, Americana album of the year for "Outside Child," and "Nightflyer" is up for American Roots Song and American Roots Performance of the year.

Other venues offering shows:

Portland House of Music

Cadenza in Freeport

Camden Opera House

One Longfellow Square

Stone Mountain Arts Center

Collins Center for the Arts

Waterville Opera House

Chocolate Church Arts Center in Bath

The Dance Hall in Kittery