Jack Fossett & Friends will perform Friday afternoon at the annual festival.

YARMOUTH, Maine — We love when old friends stop by the 207 studio, and that was the case when Jack Fossett & Friends came by.

The band was last on 207 back in the fall of 2019 and is back ahead of an upcoming show at the Yarmouth Clam Festival.

You can see Jack Fossett & Friends perform at the festival on Friday, July 21 from 2:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. on the Memorial Green Stage.