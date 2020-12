Apparently, our magazine show, 207, has a 'superfan' and she's not even two-years-old, but she DOES have some moves.

She's almost a year and a half old.

Her parents say, when 207 comes on at 7 p.m., Charlotte starts to dance.

Her parents say Charlotte dances to the 207 theme music just about every weeknight.