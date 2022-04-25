Maine writer says teen days in Montana inspired new novel

Being stuck in the wilderness with a beloved uncle left the best of memories.

PORTLAND, Maine — Bill Roorbach has a new book out this week, “Lucky Turtle,” a novel dedicated to his uncle, Bill. The dedication was not made lightly. Much of the book is set in Montana. When Roorbach was growing up, his uncle gave him an unforgettable introduction to that state.

“When I was a teenager, my mother sent me to live with my uncle,” Roorbach told 207. “She thought he’d straighten me out. He was a minister in Helena.”

Roorbach, who has lived in Maine for many years, went out there with the expectation that all the fun was about to be sucked out of his life, that he’d be smacked into line at the first hint of rebelliousness. It didn’t take long for him to realize his uncle was anything but a harsh disciplinarian.

“He was such a great guy, such an iconoclast. Got fired by his church for preaching against the Vietnam War,” Roorbach recalled. “He was a fisherman and wanted to go out in the wilderness. We got in his Land Rover, drove into the wilderness, and he said, ‘If we can get this truck stuck, I won’t have to preach tomorrow. And the assistant minister needs some practice.'”

The memory of those days makes Roorbach sit back and laugh.

“It would take days to get out, and no one worried because this was something he did all the time,” he said.

“Lucky Turtle” is not autobiographical. Roorbach made it clear he was not writing about himself. But Montana, Uncle Bill, and his adolescent experiences all played a role in the creation of the novel. The time he spent out West as he found his own way in life turned out to be, as he put it, “one of the seeds of the story.”