This Mainer was at the head of the pack at the Boston Marathon—and he never broke a sweat

For 15 years, motorcyclist Neal Weinstein has made sure his photographer has the best seat on the race course.

Example video title will go here for this video

PORTLAND, Maine — At this year’s Boston Marathon, Evans Chebet of Kenya finished first in the men’s division, defending his title by covering the 26.2-mile course in just under 2 hours, 6 minutes.

Neal Weinstein, an attorney from Old Orchard Beach who is in his late 60s, kept pace with Chebet nearly every step of the way. Weinstein, who does not have the physique of a world-class runner, drank no water along the way, didn’t even breathe hard going up Heartbreak Hill and never broke a sweat.

This is not the first time Weinstein has turned in such a performance. For 15 years now he has worked at the marathon as a motorcycle driver carrying a photographer on the seat behind him.

They go the length of the course, from Hopkinton to Boston, with the photographer snapping pictures of the runners and Weinstein providing a smooth ride that avoids spectators, cops, dogs, kids, volunteers, litter in the street, tables with water bottles, and any sudden braking or acceleration. He loves it.

How did Weinstein get this gig? What does it involve? What’s the most challenging part of the job? Watch our interview to find out.