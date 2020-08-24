Maine artist hopes BLM banners in Congress Square Park will help keep movement going

Artist Ashley Page who lives in Portland, created three banners of black men and women killed by police, on display until September at Congress Square Park.

PORTLAND, Maine — Protests for the Black Lives Matter movement have dwindled in Maine but have continued to make headlines elsewhere in the U.S. On Monday, new protests erupted in Wisconsin after a black man was shot by police at least seven times over the weekend.

According to the Associated Press, Jacob Blake was leaning into his SUV where his three children sat, when police shot him in the back.

A new art installation in Congress Square Park in Portland called "In Memory of Those Taken" aims to keep the Black Lives Matter movement fresh on Mainers' minds.

An artist from Minneapolis who now lives and works in Maine is behind the installation. Ashley Page is a graduate of Maine College of Art. When she was home in Minneapolis earlier this year, George Floyd was shot and killed and she watched as the Black Lives Matter movement grew in response to Floyd's death.

Page began pasting portraits of Floyd and other black men and women killed by police all over Minneapolis. When Page returned to Maine she continued the project.

Three banners hang in Congress Square Park in Portland and will remain until September. Her installation called "In Memory of Those Taken" is the first of four art installations that will be on display at the park every month through November.