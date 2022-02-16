Maine artist creates beauty from 'controlled chaos'

“Down East” profiled the man who turns junkyard parts into sculptures.

PORTLAND, Maine — Ten years ago, JR Pelletier of Sabattus made his first foray into the world of art.

Using "two old metal rake heads, a shovel blade, and a hoe," Tina Fischer wrote in the March issue of "Down East," Pelletier "conjured a fish sculpture."

He was on his way, and since then, it's been working out rather nicely. Pelletier has sold pieces of his work for as much as $7,500.

"He uses found objects, found materials, to make three-dimensional art that has kind of a steampunk vibe," editor-in-chief Brian Kevin told 207.

The magazine's staff didn't go looking for Pelletier. He came to them, pitching a story on himself.

"And his space is beautiful," Kevin said. "It's everything we thought it would be. It is a controlled chaos of parts of things out of a junkyard, and he fashions them into something beautiful."

What else is in the March issue? A profile of John Glowa, a candidate for the Democratic nomination for governor and firm believer that wolves are living in the wild of Maine, contrary to what state government says. There's also a gallery of compelling photos by Alec Hartman, whose work is an enduring legacy of a life cut short and a roundup of the best places to live in Maine.

Watch 207's conversation with Kevin above to learn more about all of them.