Made in Maine holiday gift guide

Kristan Vermeulen, the voice behind the 'Makers of the USA' podcast, stopped by the 207 studio with some gift ideas made here in Maine.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

PORTLAND, Maine — The holidays are here and if you're looking for gift ideas for loved ones, we've got you covered.

Kristan Vermeulen, the voice behind the 'Makers of the USA' podcast, stopped by the 207 studio with some gift ideas made here in Maine.

They include:

Original Maine, accessories featuring the original state of Maine flag

Reclaimed Maine, sustainable products like hats, mugs and stickers

Bespolk Hats, hats made in Maine that show what people are passionate about

Near & Native Candles, refillable, coconut wax and wooden wick candles

The World Is Her Oyster, a collaboration beer between Vermeulen and Lady Shuckers

Slack Tide Sea Salt, woman-owned, small batches of original and flavored sea salts

Swans Island Blankets, fine textile and yarn blankets, accessories

Forloh Outdoor Apparel, quality, outdoor apparel made in the U.S.A.

Vermeulen has a link to all of these products on her website.

The World Is Her Oyster -- a collaboration beer between Vermeulen and Lady Shuckers

Slack Tide Sea Salt -- woman owned, small batches of original and flavored sea salts

Swans Island Blankets -- fine textile and yarn blankets, accessories

Forloh Outdoor Apparel -- quality, outdoor apparel made in the U.S.A.