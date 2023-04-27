Makers of the USA podcast host shares Maine-made Mother's Day gift ideas

Kristan Vermeulen shares some of her favorite Mother’s Day gift ideas made in Maine.

Example video title will go here for this video

PORTLAND, Maine — Kristan Vermeulen is the creator and voice behind the Makers of the USA podcast. She joined the 207 team to share Mother's Day gift ideas made by Maine makers.

Candles are made from luxury ingredients to make a clean and eco-friendly product. All candles are made from 100 percent coconut apricot creme wax and wooden wicks are made in the USA.

Steve Hall, Owner of S.E. Hall Furniture and Design has been a woodworker for over 16 years. That love of the outdoors combined with an interest in working with his hands, which his grandfather’s work as a welder helped to cultivate, led him to explore woodworking.

Marin is a team of bioengineers that work with lobster scientists, researching a glycoprotein that allows lobsters to regenerate limbs. In the same way they do this, they help repair the skin barrier. After trying everything to clear their own eczema, they experimented with a homemade glycoprotein-rich formula. The results changed everything.

Moon Lady Plants was founded on the desire to create high-vibe healing environments through plants and plant care. Like people, houseplants have different requirements in order to thrive. Each plant is potted in organic potting soil and infused with good energy.

Violette Tide Studios is the art portfolio of Leah Bares of Kennebunk, Maine. She works primarily in watercolor, a medium that she loves because it requires a delicate balance of control and spontaneity, often producing unexpected colors and forms that are precise and imperfect.

To learn more about the items shared by Kristan, watch our 207 segment.