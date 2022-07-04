Made in Maine: gift ideas for Easter

Kristan Vermeulen, the face behind the 'Makers of USA' podcast, shared some Easter gift ideas that are made in Maine.

MAINE, USA — Easter is right around the corner, and if anyone is still looking for gift ideas, 207 has some suggestions.

Kristan Vermeulen, the face behind the 'Makers of the USA' podcast, shared some Easter gift ideas that are made right here in Maine.

The Nestling Company: Customizable easter egg buckets, made with fabric. Buckets can also be used as year-round storage. Storefront is located in Freeport.

The Linnea Company: Handmade dolls by a local craftswoman in Midcoast Maine who encourages young kids, girls, and boys, to use their creative and imaginative skills to form a doll that fits them. They can choose any hairstyle, skin color, outfit, and the doll will last a long time. It's made out of natural materials, and the outfits are made out of reusable fabrics. It's the perfect doll to tag along on an easter egg hunt adventure.

Doles Orchard: Painted wooden boxes. Each box is created in the women-run woodshop on site. Each box has a unique print on the cover. The orchard is in Limington.

Erin Flett Designs: Textile patterned clothing and accessories. Each piece is handcrafted in Gorham.

Maine Fly Company: One-of-a-kind, handmade fly fishing rods, and custom apparel. The storefront is in North Yarmouth.