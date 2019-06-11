SOUTH PORTLAND, Maine — When playwright Amy Herzog sat down to write about a mother caring for a sick child, she knew the territory. She had taken care of her oldest daughter, who had had a neuromuscular disease since birth.

The play that Herzog wrote, “Mary Jane,” is now being staged by Mad Horse Theatre Company in South Portland with an all-female cast and a mostly female crew. It tells the story of the toll that caregiving takes on a mother, but also of the support and grace she receives from a group of woman who step in to help her. “I’ve never seen a more honest portrayal of the day-to-day demands of caregiving,” the Wall Street Journal’s theatre critic wrote about the production of “Mary Jane” in New York, “or a more moving tribute to a mother’s love.”

Director Stacey Koloski, actress Reba Askari and Mad Horse artistic director Mark Rubin joined us to talk about the challenges and rewards of producing this play. Watch our conversation to see what they had to say.

For more information about Mad Horse and their productions, you can visit http://www.madhorse.com/ .