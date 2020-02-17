PORTLAND, Maine — When playwrights want to take a crack at drama, where do they look for material? One option is to mine to something we all have, a source of drama that may well have no peer: the family.

That’s what Branden Jacobs-Jenkins did in writing “Appropriate,” a play now being produced by Mad Horse Theatre. It’s a story driven by a family’s tensions, conflicts, surprises and confrontations—and it doesn’t even take place at Thanksgiving dinner when Uncle Lou has had too much to drink.

Three members of the Mad Horse company joined us on 207 to talk about this production. Watch what they have to say about what they tried to do to make this story take flight.

RELATED: The Maine writer who dreams up mayhem from an unlikely vantage point

RELATED: Where there's a wheel, there's a way