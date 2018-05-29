Macarons are colorful, like little pillows of sugar. And they caught the eye of Jaelin Roberts when she was only about 12 years old. She found a recipe which had the basic ingredients…and the rest, as they say, is history. Macarons, a distinctly French cookie, are made from almond flour, confectioner’s sugar, and egg whites. Jaelin’s experimented with flavors, and colors – and assembles each little cookie sandwich with buttercream filling in the middle. You cannot eat just one!

Her cookies sell like hot cakes – and at the ripe old age of (almost) 16, Jaelin has launched Simply Macarons, where she makes and sells hundreds of macarons each week – to businesses, for special events – and at a local Bangor farmer’s market. All that, while managing school, and homework, and all that goes along with being a high school sophomore. She has mastered the art of time management, especially when it comes to preparing big orders…and lately – she works on a lot of big orders.

The popularity of her cookies has grown through word of mouth, and it is her friends who often will suggest new flavors. She currently makes about 25 different flavors, some of them seasonal. Jaelin also donates a portion of each sale to Love Without Boundaries, a charity that supports orphaned and impoverished children in China and surrounding countries.

To learn more about Jaelin and her macarons, you can find her on Facebook https://www.facebook.com/simplymacaronsbyjaelin/?ref=br_rs , or on Instagram @simplymacaronsbyjaelin or message her at simplymacaronsbyjaelin@gmail.com. Her website is also coming soon – at simplymacaronsbyjaelin.com.

© 2018 WCSH-TV