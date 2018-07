Lobster Tots by Lynn Archer

2 cups chopped cooked lobster

2 tablespoons melted butter

1/2 cup panko

1 small diced red pepper

1/4 cup lemon juice,

parsley salt & pepper

Mix together by hand and shape into small football-shaped totts, put more panko in a shallow pie plate and roll totts in coating thoroughly.

Heat a skillet with Olive oil and fry totts till golden brown 5-10 minutes

