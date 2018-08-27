The base of the blueberry shortcake may be important, but it's up to you to create your own. Do you have a favorite biscuit recipe that's been passed down through generations, or just a store-bought can? Either one works, but this recipe is for six biscuits.

Blueberry mix:

1/4 cup real maple syrup

2 cups of blueberries

1/2 cup sugar

1/4 cup lemon juice

Bring ingredients to a boil. Add 3 tablespoons of cornstarch mixed with 1/4 cup cold water and bring to a bubble.

Let it cool, then spoon the mixture over warm biscuits and top with real whipped cream or vanilla ice cream.

© NEWS CENTER Maine