The base of the blueberry shortcake may be important, but it's up to you to create your own. Do you have a favorite biscuit recipe that's been passed down through generations, or just a store-bought can? Either one works, but this recipe is for six biscuits.
Blueberry mix:
1/4 cup real maple syrup
2 cups of blueberries
1/2 cup sugar
1/4 cup lemon juice
Bring ingredients to a boil. Add 3 tablespoons of cornstarch mixed with 1/4 cup cold water and bring to a bubble.
Let it cool, then spoon the mixture over warm biscuits and top with real whipped cream or vanilla ice cream.
