PORTLAND, Maine — Lemon Pound Cake with Maine Blueberry Glaze

1.5 C Butter

2 C Sugar

5 Eggs

3 C Flour

1 TSP Baking Powder

1/2 TSP Salt

1 C Milk

1.5 TBLS Lemon Juice

.75 tsp Vanilla

Beat butter & sugar

add milk & egg

add flour & dry until batter is moist.

Bake at 400 for 20 mins

For Glaze

Brown .5 C butter,

1 C Confectioners Sugar

add a little cream as needed to keep it viscous

Add 2 C Maine Blueberries

Drizzle over pound cake & serve.

Great for desert & a morning snack with tea or coffee.