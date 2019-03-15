PORTLAND, Maine — Lynn Archer from the Brass Compass Cafe & Archer's on the Pier in Rockland whips up a Cornish Game Hen. Easy dish to make that is a single serving. Impress a dinner party with a bird per person, or treat yourself to your own cooking.

Cranberry Orange Stuffed Wild Rice Cornish Game Hens

Cornish Game Hens, one per person.

Stuffing

2 Tblsp Melted Butter

1/2 Fully Diced Onion

1 Stalk Diced Celery Stalk

2 1/2 C Wild Rice

Sliced Orange for the bottom of the pan.

Cook rice as instructed.

Heat butter in sauté pan, add ingredients & cook until translucent.

Remove from heat, mix into cooked rice.

Stuff each cavity until full.

Place stuffed birds in the oven pre-heated to 350.

Cook for 45mins.

At 30 mins raise temp to 425, baste birds with drippings in the pan. Cook for remaining 15mins.