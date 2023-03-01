x
207

Lynn Archer makes lemon chess pie in the 207 kitchen

Lynn’s recipe might be one of the most requested we’ve ever had on 207.

PORTLAND, Maine — Lynn Archer, chef and owner at Archer's On The Pier in Rockland has been on 207 a number of times, but we've never received so many requests for a recipe as when she initially mentioned lemon chess pie. 

In a previous segment, Lynn made a chocolate chess pie and mentioned a lemon chess pie. 

When we reached out about the lemon recipe, Lynn told us she would make it when she came back in, and she kept her promise.

Ingredients:

  • 2 cups sugar
  • 1 tablespoon flour
  • 1 tablespoon cornmeal
  • 4 eggs beaten
  • ¼ cup melted butter
  • ¼ cup milk
  • ¼ cup lemon juice
  • Pinch of salt
  • 1 tablespoon grated lemon peel

Directions:

  • Mix all ingredients together in a bowl
  • Pour into 9 inch unbaked pie shell
  • Bake for 10-15 minutes at 375 degrees
  • Lower the temp to 350 degrees and bake another 30-40 minutes until the pie is set

