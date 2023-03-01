Lynn Archer makes lemon chess pie in the 207 kitchen

PORTLAND, Maine — Lynn Archer, chef and owner at Archer's On The Pier in Rockland has been on 207 a number of times, but we've never received so many requests for a recipe as when she initially mentioned lemon chess pie.
In a previous segment, Lynn made a chocolate chess pie and mentioned a lemon chess pie.
When we reached out about the lemon recipe, Lynn told us she would make it when she came back in, and she kept her promise.
Ingredients:
- 2 cups sugar
- 1 tablespoon flour
- 1 tablespoon cornmeal
- 4 eggs beaten
- ¼ cup melted butter
- ¼ cup milk
- ¼ cup lemon juice
- Pinch of salt
- 1 tablespoon grated lemon peel
Directions:
- Mix all ingredients together in a bowl
- Pour into 9 inch unbaked pie shell
- Bake for 10-15 minutes at 375 degrees
- Lower the temp to 350 degrees and bake another 30-40 minutes until the pie is set