Lucas Roy has toured internationally – even a gig in Iceland in 2018! Writing for six years, and playing guitar for nine, he just released his first EP in May, called “Too Far Gone” and plans to release a new album in September.

Leading up to that release, Roy is releasing singles - one of which is “The Maze” which he performed in our studio.

To hear more of Lucas’s music, you can check out his website at https://www.lucasroyofficial.com/.