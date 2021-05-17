Chef and owner Erin French is asking those seeking a reservation to also make a donation for hungry Mainers.

PORTLAND, Maine — One of Maine’s most popular and difficult to get into restaurants, The Lost Kitchen, is getting ready to reopen its doors for the 2021 season.

Owner and Chef Erin French announced over the weekend she will begin accepting reservations. Due to the popularity of the Freedom restaurant, French came up with a system a few years ago for people to get reservations. Hopeful customers can send a postcard seeking a reservation. The cards are then drawn out of a hat.

This year, she’s asking people to send a donation along with their postcards. The donations will go to Waldo Country Bounty, which helps get people food who need it.