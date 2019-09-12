PORTLAND, Maine — You may have head of Marie Kondo, the organizing expert who wrote a slim book called “The Life-Changing Magic of Tidying Up.” Her message is straightforward: if you have things at home that aren’t useful and don’t “spark joy,” get rid of them.

The book clearly struck a universal chord because it has sold millions of copies around the world, and it came to mind as we were interviewing Maddie Purcell about the Experience Maine Gift Guide, a website where people can buy Maine experiences, everything from belly dancing to bourbon tasting, moose watching to mountain climbing. The idea is that giving someone a gift of an experience rather than an object is more gratifying for both the giver and the recipient.

Intrigued? Watch our interview to see more of what the guide offers and why Purcell thinks it’s a good way to promote Maine.

RELATED: If you want to give gifts from Maine, here’s a place to find them

