Looking for some scary/silly Halloween movies? We’ve got you covered

Put those slasher films aside and try a little “Spaced Invaders”

PORTLAND, Maine — Matt Gagne loves horror movies, but not the ones featuring rivers of blood and splatter. His taste runs toward the goofy, the silly, the we-know-this-is-absurd-but-that’s-the-point. As co-host of the Fun Box Monster podcast, he shares his enthusiasm for cheesy films, so he’s just the guy to recommend Halloween B-movies that will give you a few scares and even more laughs.

We met Matt—who, in his real job, is a director at NEWS CENTER Maine--at Western Cemetery in Portland on a day filled with sunshine and golden autumn colors, which was too bad. Fog, drizzle and a sense of gloom worked have served us much better. No matter. His affection for entertaining Halloween movies shines through in any weather.