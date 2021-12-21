Looking for some last-minute holiday gift ideas?

207’s tech guy is here to help, with an emphasis on the offbeat, the geeky, and the quirky.

PORTLAND, Maine — Happily, Rich Brooks of Flyte New Media in Portland has come up with some unconventional ideas—gifts for geeks, as he puts it. We’re not talking fuzzy sweaters or aromatic candles.

Brooks is delving into the worlds of comics, streaming, even cryptocurrency. Here are the talking points he provided.

Question: So, if we’re getting shut out at our local stores, and we’re looking to buy a gift for a geek in our life, what are some of our options?

One great choice for the comic book geek in your life is Comixology, a streaming service for comic books. In previous years, I’ve talked about Marvel Unlimited and DU Universe Infinite, which granted you access to tens of thousands of comics from either of the major publishing houses.

Comixology has comics from both Marvel and DC, but also smaller publishing houses like Dark Horse, IDW, and Dynamite. A few reading recommendations: they have the Hawkeye series by Matt Fraction and David Aja, which the current Disney+ series borrows heavily from, and I’d recommend checking out Black Hammer by Jeff Lemire, who also wrote Sweet Tooth, which is now a series on Netflix. Comixology costs $6 per month for Unlimited. Similar to Amazon Prime Video or Apple+, some options are included, and there are more customers can pay extra for.

Question: How about something for cinephiles?

There is a wealth of streaming services out there now, from Netflix to Amazon to Hulu and a dozen others. But a few are focused on a narrower niche, often for the geek in your life.

One streaming movie service you should consider is Crunchyroll. This is a site for anime fans, although there’s also manga for them to check out as well. There are currently over 30,000 episodes available to stream, and not just old stuff. New episodes drop on the service an hour after they air in Japan, so there’s plenty of new content here. Monthly fees start at $8.

If your gift recipient isn’t into anime, maybe they’re a horror fan instead? If so, Shudder would be an excellent streaming movie service. There are classics, cult classics, and even originals to suit any fan of the genre. Plans start under $5 a month.

Now, if you have a theater geek on your list, consider BroadwayHD, which has recordings of plays and musicals from Broadway and beyond for $12 a month.

Question: Movies, comics, both very geeky. Anything for other types of geeks out there?

Well, this might take you a little bit more work to buy, but again, no worries about supply chain issues or trying to find a parking space. You could gift someone an NFT--a non-fungible token. NFTs are ownership of a digital asset, such as an image, movie, piece of audio, or more. You can send them an NFT as a gift, and you’ll be giving them ownership of this digital asset. They’ll be able to keep or sell the NFT as they would a piece of artwork or memorabilia. I won’t get into all the ins and outs of NFTs right now, but if you’re looking for something to really wow—or confuse—someone, an NFT could be the answer.

Question: And how do we go about buying an NFT for someone? Especially if this is all new to us?

First, if you don’t already own an NFT to gift, you’ll need to buy one. If you’re not already a cryptocurrency or NFT enthusiast, then you’ll need to pick up a couple of critical items first. You’ll need to pick up some Ethereum, the digital coin accepted by almost every NFT marketplace. You’ll also need a digital wallet to store your Ethereum and your NFT.

You can find NFT marketplaces online, and while some sell a bit of everything, others specialize in specific niches like sports or gaming.

Your recipient will also need a wallet. If they’re already into NFTs, you’ll need to know the address of their digital wallet so you can send it to them. If they don’t, you can consider picking up a hardware digital wallet like a Tangem Wallet. Then you can send the NFT to the card and give the card as a gift.

With the wild speculation around cryptocurrency and NFTs these days, it might be like buying someone a lottery ticket. You don’t know if you’re handing over a million dollars or a scrap piece of paper.