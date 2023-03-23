Looking for live music in Maine in late March? Here are five suggestions

PORTLAND, Maine — Music writer Aimsel Ponti from the Portland Press Herald joined us on 207 with a few recommendations for where to catch live music before the end of the month. Here’s the list she compiled and her comments about the performers.
Slane, U2 Tribute Band based in Gorham.
WHEN & WHERE: 7:30 p.m. Friday, March 17. The Frog & Turtle in Westbrook
TICKETS: no cover
INFO: This is the debut of Maine’s first U2 tribute band!
Reverie Road
WHEN & WHERE: 7:30 p.m. Saturday, March 18 @ Opera House at Boothbay Harbor $25
INFO: As I learned in my friend Ray Routhier’s story, the band includes members who’ve been with several other well-known Celtic groups, including Cherish the Ladies, Solas and Gaelic Storm. Fiddler Winifred Horan is also a nine-time National Irish Step Dancer and All-Ireland fiddle champion. John Williams, who plays accordion and flute, has appeared on the radio shows Mountain Stage and Prairie Home Companion and has performed with The Chieftains, Nickel Creek and Riverdance.
Dar Williams
TICKETS: $35
INFO: Dar Williams has been a tremendous singer-songwriter for decade and I’ve been following her career since the early 90s.
Mary Fahl
WHEN & WHERE: 8 p.m. Friday, March 24 @ One Longfellow Square
TICKETS: $30
INFO: Truly one of the greatest singers of my lifetime. She was in the band October Project who put out two albums in the early to mid-90s.
Dave Mallett & The Mallett Brothers
WHEN & WHERE: Friday, March 31 @ Stone Mountain Arts Center in Brownfield
TICKETS: $30